Hoda Kotb opens up about being old mom: 'I come with wisdom now'

Hoda Kotb talks about embracing motherhood at old age

Hoda Kotb is embracing the unique benefits of being an old mother.

The former co-host of the Today show went on to the Open Book with Jenna podcast for the Tuesday, September 23 episode, where she reflected on being an older mom to her two daughters, eight-year-old Haley and six-year-old Hope.

Putting her thoughts into words, Kotb said, "I’ve often thought about being an older mom. And it was funny.”

She added, “I was just reading something and, you know, a lot of moms start at 20, 25, 30, even 35, when you don’t know anything about who you are. You’re imparting your parents’ values on your kids. You’re just doing what we all do."

The Hope Is a Rainbow author went on to confess that she "kind of gets an ouch" when people call her an older mom and has accepted it as it feels better knowing she brings ‘wisdom” to parenting.

“Sometimes when people would say, ‘Oh, you’re an older mom,’ I kind of get an ouch, even though it’s true. Sixty-one with a third grader and a first grader. Anyway, I am kind of sitting in the fact that I come with wisdom now,” Kotb noted.