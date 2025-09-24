 
Geo News

Prince William stands firm against Harry's royal return: Source

The Duke of Sussex's faces resistance from William

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 24, 2025

Prince William hesitant to welcome Harry back to palace
Prince William hesitant to welcome Harry back to palace

Prince Harry's sudden "charm act" failed to win over future King William.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, Prince William only allowed Harry to meet King Charles due to his ongoing health scare.

Otherwise he has refused to welcome Harry back to the palace.

"William accepted Charles meeting Harry, given the concerns about the King's health. But he isn't buying Harry's sudden charm act. Whatever Charles thinks, William has no plans to let him back in."

For the unversed, the monarch is battling an undisclosed form of cancer currently.

"Harry demanded the meeting be one-on-one with his father. He worried William's presence would spark confrontation. Charles agreed, but it only made William more resentful."

One of Prince Harry's pals claimed that the meeting that took place in London, earlier in September, between Harry and Charles was very warm and calm, as doctors has told the monarch to avoid stress amid battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

"They shared photos and clips of Archie and Lilibet. There were smiles and a few emotional moments, but it stayed calm. Doctors had advised Charles to avoid stress, so the meeting lasting nearly an hour was a good sign."

Another royal source told the publisher "Charles may lean toward forgiveness, but William represents the monarchy's future. He's not willing to overlook what's been said and done."

