Prince William receives massive support over his demand about Sarah Ferguson

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
September 24, 2025

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts on Prince William’s plea to his father King Charles regarding Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew following emergence of latest emails.

The royal insider tells the Daily Mail, per the Daily Express UK, “William feels even more strongly than the King that Andrew and Fergie are an embarrassment and will be urging his father to act.

“The optics of that pair of chancers guffawing away [at events] look terrible.”

Commenting on the Daily Express UK report, one royal fan said, “Sorry but King Charles is weak in character when it comes to his wife Camilla, Princes Harry & Andrew & now Sarah Ferguson. Except for Camilla, I agree with Prince William. Banish them. Prince William, heir to the throne has a good attitude & looks for a better future for the monarchy.”

“I wish Prince William is the king now. Charles is tone deaf weak, woke, incompetent and lack of morals and backbone,” the other said.

The third said, “Totally embarrassing couple who, along with the Montecito crowd ruin our monarchy’s standing.”

"King Charles, must stop dithering and ACT. This toxic pair must GO, if the King has forgotten MUD STICKS, and that includes family and associates," the fourth demanded.

