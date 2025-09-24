 
Sarah Ferguson throws Prince Andrew in hot waters with King Charles' hidden bosses

Prince Andrew is starting to get the fury of even King Charles’ bosses on him for Sarah Fergusons’ email leak

September 24, 2025

Prince Andrew is making many of his family members annoyed over how easily he’s managed to squirm his way out of trouble and avoid being held accountable by any internal or external source, a report has just come in.

For those unversed, its all been shared by a well placed insider that has knowledge of the inner dynamics within the Firm at the moment.

This source dished everything in a conversation with Closer magazine.

Their chat included a candid admission, one that shows off how annoyed Prince Andrew’s own family is now.

Reportedly, “Andrew has been proven to have links with him yet the fact he’s somehow managed to squirm his way out of being held accountable is a source of huge annoyance to so many members of the monarchy.”

“There’s simply no way the royals could sanction being seen to tolerate him in any capacity if it gets any more embarrassing,” they said.

But “that means turfing Andrew out of Royal Lodge, most likely Sarah too, plus denouncing his behaviour publicly and leaving him to fend for himself in the outside world.”

The source also added, “The view is that they will have no choice; it’s a matter of preserving the monarchy and there should be no more slaps on the wrist.”

Because while “Andrew’s already been cut off financially and removed from public life,” he’s “still seen as somewhat sheltered and protected but that could suddenly change in a moment.”

As of right now “it all depends on what comes out in the trove of emails. If it’s as damning and embarrassing as it sounds, it’ll have people at the top of the monarchy telling Charles to stop burying his head in the sand.”

