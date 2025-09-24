Sarah Ferguson's deeper ties to Epstein make charity work 'impossible'

Sarah Ferguson's ties with Epstein a risk for charities: Expert

Sarah Ferguson is facing a major blow as several charities have decided to cut ties with her.

The decision comes after a private email surfaced showing she had a much closer relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein than previously believed.

In the email, the Duchess of York called Epstein a “supreme friend,” despite having publicly distanced herself from him in the past.

Soon after the letter was leaked, several charities severed ties with Fergie as it became “unacceptable” for them to continue working with someone who had “deeper” links with a convicted sex offender.

Writing for GB News, Cameron Walker penned, “Fergie's spokesperson is not commenting on the charities' actions, but it will clearly be a devastating blow for her - she has spent years supporting charitable organisations, especially ones involving children and young people.”

“Teenage Cancer Trust, for example, welcomed Sarah as a Patron for 35 years, so this will likely be particularly devastating,” he continued.

“Perhaps more poignantly, Prevent Breast Cancer has severed ties after just two years; Fergie signed up after her own experience with the disease.

“From the charities' perspectives, it was impossible to continue working with Prince Andrew's ex-wife, with the emails suggesting her association with a convicted paedophile was much deeper than first thought.”