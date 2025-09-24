Prince Harry refuses Meghan Markle's hesitations: ‘Time to swallow your pride'

Prince Harry puts his foot down with his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is getting all his ducks in a row and planning his trip to the UK reports claim, and all of this is being done despite rumors of Meghan Markle’s reluctance.

Everything has been shared by a well placed source, who just spoke to Star magazine.

According to their findings, Prince Harry has already informed King Charles “so it would be a major embarrassment because he’s promised his father they’ll all come back in due course so he can meet Archie, Lili and catch up with Meghan.”

The source also noted that while Prince Harry truly ‘understands’ his wife’s nervousness he still believes “it’s time to swallow her pride.”

At the same time he’s also attempting to reassure her, the source noted. “He’s been trying to reassure Meghan that she’s still very liked in a lot of royal circles.”

But where Meghan is concerned, the insider says, she “knows deep down there’s no way out of it. So right now they’re figuring out logistics and seeing if they can squeeze in a low-key trip before the holidays.”

For those unversed, this has also come about after Prince Harry made a four day trip to the UK where he attended numerous charity events, and even got to meet with his father after 19 months of radio silence.

According to multiple publications the meeting lasted around an hour and included some one-on-one time with the monarch. However Prince William was no present during this time.

According to RadarOnline, “Kate would like to see some form of peace, but William is firm. He feels Harry must earn back trust before they can even think about it.”