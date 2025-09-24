Sarah Ferguson warned to be a danger to the monarchy's reputation

Sarah Ferguson labelled as monarchy’s greatest threat by palace aide

Sarah Ferguson is facing fresh criticism after it was revealed that she sent a flattering email to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 only after a week she publicly distanced herself from him in an interview.

In the email, the Duchess of York called him a “supreme friend” and apologized for her earlier remarks.

Her spokesperson has now claimed that Fergie sent the message because Epstein had threatened her and she was advised to try and calm him down.

However, the controversy has revived some of the palace aides’ old fears that Fergie is the "greatest threat to the monarchy.”

A former publisher John Sargent said that in 1989, during a dispute over a cancelled book tour, a palace aide told him she was seen as the “greatest threat to the monarchy.”



In 1989, Ferguson cancelled a promotional tour for her children's book Budgie, the Little Helicopter and claimed that the palace had stopped her from traveling.

Sargent told The Telegraph that he had to get involved because the tour was part of her contract and was able to convince the palace staff to let Fergie attend the event.

Later, he penned in his memoir that the palace aide "apologised for being difficult. He understood it was about business for me. He explained that the Royal Family was different from anything I had ever experienced: 'Think of it this way, John. The Royal Family is like a Fortune 500 company, but in this case all of the management are relatives, and many of them are in-laws."

"And then he told me that the Duchess of York was the single greatest threat to the monarchy in the current era, and his job was to control that threat. He feared her lack of grace and popularity would stain them all," Sargent added.