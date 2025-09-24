How Sarah Ferguson's royal title survived her divorce from Prince Andrew

Why Sarah Ferguson still uses Duchess of York title after split from Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson kept her royal title as the Duchess of York despite divorcing Prince Andrew.

According to a report, Fergie, who married the Duke of York in 1986 and officially divorced him in 1996, was allowed to use her royal title.

It is a common practice for former wives of royals, similar to how Princess Diana was known as Diana, Princess of Wales after her divorce from Prince Charles.

While divorced royal wives keep the courtesy title by placing their first name before it, they lose the style “Her Royal Highness” (HRH).

In 1996, Queen Elizabeth II issued a letters patent that confirmed former wives of senior royals would no longer be entitled to use HRH after divorce, unless widowed and unmarried.

"The Queen has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 21st August 1996 to declare that a former wife (other than a widow until she shall remarry) of a son of a Sovereign of these Realms, of a son of a son of a Sovereign and of the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales shall not be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, King Charles is under pressure to strip Ferguson's royal title as she lands in controversy after her letters to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were leaked.