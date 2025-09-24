Prince Albert of Monaco celebrates a major milestone with Singapore

Prince Albert shows off the behind-the-scenes from the second bilateral meeting

Prince Albert shows off pictures from the second bilateral meeting with Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations.

His Excellency Sir. BALAKISHNAN Vivian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Mrs. RENA Lee, Ambassador for International Law, and Mr. Navjote SINGH, Special Adviser to the Ministry, accompanied by Ms. Isabelle BERRO-AMADEI, Minister of Foreign Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Isabelle PICCO, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the UN, and Ms. Julie DONATI, Advisor to the Prince's Office.

According to the official social media post, this picture is from the Second Bilateral Meeting that took place “just a few steps away from the UN, with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Singapore to the United Nations.”

According to the caption of the post, “the ceremony took place on the premises of the Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations in New York, on the sidelines of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.”

“This act consolidates an already dynamic cooperation between the two States, especially in the multilateral framework.”

According to the Prince’s Instagram account, “the two countries, united by common values, share a common vision of diplomacy, based on dialogue, cooperation and multilateralism. Despite their small size, the two countries demonstrate the importance of what engaged states can play when they together defend shared values and build on constructive diplomacy to weigh in global governance.”

Check it Out Below:



