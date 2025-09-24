Prince Harry's biggest fear exposed amid hopes of reconciliation with King Charles

A friend of Prince Harry has exposed the duke’s biggest fear amid hopes of reconciliation with father King Charles.

Archie and Lilibet doting father Harry had tea with King Charles at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The Radar Online quoted a friend of Prince Harry as saying, "Harry longs for his family. His biggest fear is that his father could pass before they reconcile. He wanted to prove he hopes Archie and Lilibet will grow up knowing their grandfather."

Sharing inside of the meeting, the same friend claimed, the tone was described as unexpectedly warm.

The friend said, "They shared photos and clips of Archie and Lilibet. There were smiles and a few emotional moments, but it stayed calm. Doctors had advised Charles to avoid stress, so the meeting lasting nearly an hour was a good sign."

However, a palace insider said King Charles may lean toward “forgiveness”, but William represents the monarchy's future.

“He's not willing to overlook what's been said and done," the source added.