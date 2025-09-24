Does Princess Anne like Queen Camilla?

Princess Anne, King Charles and Queen Camilla: File photo

Queen Camilla’s place within the royal family remains a subject of debate, with speculation swirling over whether Princess Anne has ever fully accepted her sister-in-law.

Camilla, now 77, has faced scrutiny since her marriage to King Charles III in 2005.

For years, British tabloids cast her as the “other woman” in Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.

Diana herself fueled that narrative in her 1995 BBC interview, famously saying, “There were three of us in this marriage.”

Despite efforts to rehabilitate her image, Camilla has not erased the skepticism surrounding her.

Among Diana’s children, Prince William has remained publicly neutral, while Prince Harry has been openly critical, calling her “the villain” and accusing her of trading private information with the press to bolster her reputation.

Reports in the British press have also suggested that Princess Anne harbors a lasting grudge.

According to unconfirmed accounts, she once told Queen Elizabeth II she would not bow to Camilla, even if she became queen.

Royal watchers say Anne has long aligned herself with her nephews, particularly in support of William’s young children.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has also been portrayed in media reports as cool toward her stepmother-in-law.

Though neither she nor Anne has spoken publicly on the matter, speculation persists that Camilla is tolerated largely because she is the wife of the reigning monarch.

With King Charles undergoing cancer treatment, some commentators question how secure Camilla’s position will be in the years ahead.

The king is widely seen as her strongest protector within the family.

Should he predecease her, royal observers believe Camilla may find herself isolated, with limited backing from senior Windsors.

That has prompted broader questions about what role she would choose if left without Charles’ support.

Some suggest she could step back from royal life and spend more time with her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Others predict she will remain committed to the institution, regardless of the personal tensions.



