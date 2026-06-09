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Will King Charles' heart bring Prince Harry back this year?

Royal Family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony for King’s official birthday celebrations
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 09, 2026

Will King Charles&apos; heart bring Prince Harry back this year?
Will King Charles’ heart bring Prince Harry back this year?

Trooping the Colour is set to return this weekend, but attention turning to one noticeable absence from the royal balcony: Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex has not appeared alongside the Royal Family at the Buckingham Palace celebrations since stepping back from official royal duties, with his last balcony appearance now several years ago.

His absence has become a recurring talking point during major royal occasions, with Harry also missing a number of family events in recent years, including gatherings and social milestones.

At present, it is understood he is unlikely to travel from California for this year’s Trooping the Colour. 

The annual event, which marks the King’s official birthday, is expected to see senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

While Harry will not be present for the ceremonial weekend, he is expected to return to the UK next month for the Invictus Games, which are being hosted in Birmingham from 10 to 17 July. 

The Duke traditionally plays a central role at the event, including delivering speeches and supporting competitors.

His last appearance at the Invictus Games was in Canada, where he was joined by Meghan Markle.

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