King Charles ensures tribute to helicopter crash victims in royal address

King Charles has paid an emotional tribute to those affected by a fatal Royal Navy helicopter crash.

During a speech on Tuesday at Windsor Castle, he expressed “great sadness” over the incident.

Addressing Royal Marines, guardsmen and their families gathered for the ceremonial occasion, the King said he was “profoundly shocked” by news of the crash, referring to his past service with 845 Naval Air Squadron.

“As a former Junglie pilot with 845 Naval Squadron, I was profoundly shocked to hear this most tragic news,” he said.

“Our thoughts and deep sympathies are with family, friends and colleagues of those involved. I know that this accident may have affected everyone here today.”

He added a note of solidarity, while also acknowledging the international presence at the event: “It is heartening to see the representatives of some of our oldest allies and international partners present on this occasion.

I pray that these bonds continue in the years ahead.”

The King then turned to the formal purpose of the ceremony, praising the Grenadier Guards as they were presented with new Colours, which he said carried “45 battle honours from Tangier to the Gulf” described as a “vivid testament to the courage, resilience and enduring spirit” of the regiment across generations.

“Those of you present on parade today are the proud custodians of that legacy,” he told the assembled troops.

Reflecting on the regiment’s recent service, Charles noted their continued operational role since the last Colours were presented 16 years ago, including deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as support during the Covid-19 pandemic and training assistance for Ukraine’s armed forces.

He said the modern world posed “new and evolving challenges, complex in nature and often unpredictable in form,” but expressed full confidence in the regiment’s continued strength.

“Yet I have every confidence that the adaptability, professionalism and steadfast resolve for which the Grenadier Guards are renowned will ensure that you remain as effective and indispensable in meeting these demands as you have been in every age before,” he said.

Concluding his address, the King formally entrusted the new Colours to the regiment’s care.

“So I entrust these new Colours to your care with complete confidence that you will continue to uphold the finest traditions of the Grenadier Guards with steadfast resolve, with distinction and with that indomitable spirit which has carried you through 370 years and will, I know, carry you for many more to come.”