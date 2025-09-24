'And Just Like That...' producer delights fans with latest update

Photo: 'And Just Like That...' producer teases return of Carrie Bradshaw

Fans mourning the end of And Just Like That... may not have to say goodbye forever.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the executive producer of the show Elisa Zuritsky hinted to TVLine that Carrie Bradshaw, the role played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and her fashionable crew could one day return.

“She’s alive,” Zuritsky said, adding that Parker, remains showrunner Michael Patrick King's muse.

“The reason he says, ‘I’ve said goodbye before, and I’ve come back,’ is because it’s true.”

Zuritsky revealed she's already keeping notes for potential storylines, stressing she doesn’t like to be “too final” about anything.

“Life is long. I mean, we’ve seen a lot of things happen.”

The update comes after HBO Max confirmed the series would wrap following its second season.

Since Sex and the City debuted in 1998, fans have followed Carrie, Miranda, portrayed by Cynthia Nixon, and Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, through heartbreak, friendship, and reinvention.