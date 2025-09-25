 
Meghan Markle slapped in the face with brutal reality check about where she stands

Meghan Markle finds herself hit with a reality check that warns she should realize why Netflix is defending her all of a sudden

September 25, 2025

Meghan Markle reminded ‘its not you we care about’

An insider has just exposed the true intentions behind Netflix’s sudden desire to defend Meghan Markle.

For those unversed, it all relates to the documentary Prince Harry intends on releasing of Princess Diana.

The source was even quoted telling RadarOnline, “It's no coincidence Sarandos is suddenly gushing about Meghan, given Harry's secret plans for a Diana documentary.”

Because “Netflix knows it will be ghoulish, but it will also be huge.”

According to the insider, “the praise is about keeping the Sussexes onside and locking that project in.”

Because at the end of the day, “there's no real appetite inside Netflix for Meghan's jam and flower-selling shows.”

Instead, “what they care about is the guaranteed global audience Harry brings with anything to do with Diana.”

In regards to the recent public support, it’s come via Netflix’s chief executive Ted Sarandos. On the Aspire podcast with Emma Grede, he not only dubbed Meghan a “remarkable influence” but also called her “successful in every measure” despite With Love, Meghan failing to hit the mark in its debut week.

In his own words he said at the time, “one thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence – remarkable.”

