King Charles may act as royal insiders lose patience with Prince Andrew

King Charles considers next steps as Andrew’s presence sparks backlash

King Charles is reportedly under growing pressure to take decisive action against Prince Andrew despite him surrendering his Duke of York title.

This comes as fresh documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation raise new questions about the disgraced royal’s past.

Radar Online cited records which suggest that Andrew travelled on Epstein’s private jet in 2000, despite the Palace claiming he was attending a charity event at the time.

Now, senior royals, including Queen Camilla and Prince William, are said to be unwilling to share space with Andrew at family gatherings.

“As far as most courtiers and senior royals are concerned it’s quite frankly ridiculous that he’s still being allowed to stay at Royal Lodge and be tolerated anywhere near the threshold,” the source said.

They added, “The likes of William and even Camilla have already insisted they won’t tolerate being in the same room at Christmas or any other event, so the walls are really caving in on Andrew.

“The longer this mess drags on the worse it’s getting for all parties involved,” the royal insider continued.

“Andrew is totally synonymous with sleaze and dishonesty at this point, there’s barely anyone left inside the Firm that wants anything to do with him, let alone to buy into his ludicrous position that he somehow deserves forgiveness or even a seat at the royal dining table.”

This comes as rumours heat up that Andrew is in advanced negotiations with Charles to leave the Royal Lodge.