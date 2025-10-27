Prince Harry carves pumpkins with Archie, Lilibet in rare Halloween family video

Prince Harry shares sweet family moments as Meghan films pumpkin patch outing

Meghan Markle delighted fans by posting a rare glimpse into family life with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The new Halloween-themed video, shared on Instagram, featured the Sussex family enjoying a day out at a pumpkin patch.

One snippet from the video showed the kids running around with Harry and Meghan. In another scene, Harry is seen carving a jack-o’-lantern.

"Happy Sunday," Meghan captioned the video.

The video came after a friend of Harry told the Daily Mail that he wants his kids to be educated in the UK.

“I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK,” the pal said.

Before that, rumours suggested that Harry has “registered Prince Archie at Eton” in bombshell move as he tries to go back to royal family fold.

However, his spokesperson denied the speculations, saying, “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

Commenting on the matter, royal expert Lydia Alto said, "It could very possibly become a major source of tension in the future."

"Meghan has consistently presented herself as the decision-maker in their family, and if she labels boarding schools unacceptable, Harry will almost certainly back down.”