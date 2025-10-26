Prince William 'fuming' as Andrew scandal 'tarnishes' life's work

Prince William fuming over Andrew scandal 'obliterating' life's work

Prince William is said to be "spitting blood" over the never-ending Prince Andrew scandals.

Andrew has been making headlines again as new details about his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

Andrew recently gave up all his titles except “Prince.” Soon after, his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir was released. It contained more details about her alleged encounters with Andrew and more prominent figures.

Insiders claimed that Prince William played a major role in the decision that Andrew should relinquish the titles.

Royal expert Jennie Bond weighed in on how the Prince of Wales must be feeling, telling the Mirror: "I think William was a prime mover in the decision to force Andrew to give up his titles. And there are reports, which I believe, that if necessary, he will go much further when he is King.”

“I think he is spitting blood about the way this whole scandal is tarnishing the wider Royal Family," she continued.

She questioned: "How would you feel if you were born into this strange destiny, told you had to grow up to be King, spend your life doing the best you can given the platform you have, only for all your work to be obliterated by a scandal involving your uncle?"

"I don’t think there is any love lost between William and Andrew," Jennie remarked.