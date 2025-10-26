 
Geo News

Prince William 'fuming' as Andrew scandal 'tarnishes' life's work

Prince William reportedly played a major role in making Prince Andrew give up royal titles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 26, 2025

Prince William fuming over Andrew scandal 'obliterating' life's work

Prince William is said to be "spitting blood" over the never-ending Prince Andrew scandals.

Andrew has been making headlines again as new details about his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

Advertisement

Andrew recently gave up all his titles except “Prince.” Soon after, his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir was released. It contained more details about her alleged encounters with Andrew and more prominent figures.

Insiders claimed that Prince William played a major role in the decision that Andrew should relinquish the titles.

Royal expert Jennie Bond weighed in on how the Prince of Wales must be feeling, telling the Mirror: "I think William was a prime mover in the decision to force Andrew to give up his titles. And there are reports, which I believe, that if necessary, he will go much further when he is King.”

“I think he is spitting blood about the way this whole scandal is tarnishing the wider Royal Family," she continued.

She questioned: "How would you feel if you were born into this strange destiny, told you had to grow up to be King, spend your life doing the best you can given the platform you have, only for all your work to be obliterated by a scandal involving your uncle?"

"I don’t think there is any love lost between William and Andrew," Jennie remarked. 

Advertisement
Prince Andrew finally 'moving out of Royal Lodge'
Prince Andrew finally 'moving out of Royal Lodge'
Mike Tindall's major plan likely to upset Kate Middleton, Prince William video
Mike Tindall's major plan likely to upset Kate Middleton, Prince William
Prince Andrew takes first big decision after royal title: 'Sent out invitations'
Prince Andrew takes first big decision after royal title: 'Sent out invitations'
Meghan Markle 'step mom' spills reason Duchess has curbed contact
Meghan Markle 'step mom' spills reason Duchess has curbed contact
Prince William, Prince Andrew 'love is not lost' despite scandals
Prince William, Prince Andrew 'love is not lost' despite scandals
King Charles is 'tearful' over Prince Andrew 'mental health', says expert
King Charles is 'tearful' over Prince Andrew 'mental health', says expert
Virginia Giuffre's ex-boyfriend breaks silence on horrifying time with Andrew
Virginia Giuffre's ex-boyfriend breaks silence on horrifying time with Andrew
Meghan Markle tries to 'out smart' pal during a panel discussion?
Meghan Markle tries to 'out smart' pal during a panel discussion?