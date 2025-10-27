 
Meghan Markle takes Archie, Lili pumpkin shopping in cheeky video: Watch

Meghan Markle turns to her social media to share a family video ahead of Halloween

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 27, 2025

Meghan Markle has shared a special video with her fans ahead of the holiday season.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, has turned to her Instagram to share an adorable video of her kids ahead of the Halloween celebrations..

In the video, Meghan is spotted indulging in pumpkin shopping alongside husband Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

At another instant, young Archie is also seen jumping out of joy as she participates in pumpkin carving.

"Happy Sunday," she captioned the post alongside the 

This comes as a source tells RadarOnline: "Meghan invested her heart and soul into As Ever."

The pal said. “She really thought it would be her defining project – a chance to show she could succeed independently after royal life.”

“But things haven't gone as planned. Sales are weaker than expected, and it's knocked her confidence,” they continued.

“She feels like she's holding everything together on her own while Harry's attention is drifting elsewhere."


