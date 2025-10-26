Meghan Markle unveils major detail about upcoming project

Meghan Markle finally confirms the launch date of secret project

Meghan Markle teased an upcoming secret project once again!

After sharing multiple save the date teasers, the wife of Prince Harry has finally confirmed the launch date of her upcoming project.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video in a joint post with her lifestyle brand As Ever.

In the teaser, Meghan confirmed the exact launch time, which is 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST.

Moreover, the video showed a hand placing a name card on the table that reads "tis the season…"

The post has sparked speculation about the holiday. Notably, this comes as the former Suits star already-confirmed her Netflix project With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Notably, With Love, Meghan holiday special was first announced in August when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry renewed their Netflix deal.

On the other hand, the Duchess of Sussex teased at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit earlier this month that the "holiday special is coming out in November," calling it "a really good one."