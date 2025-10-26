Sarah Ferguson faces dilemma: To save face or ‘destroy' her family

Sarah Ferguson to make major decision amid Prince Andrew drama

Sarah Ferguson may throw her ex-husband Prince Andrew under the bus to save face even if it means her family is destroyed.

According to a latest report, the former Duke and Duchess of York are facing financial strain and social exile amid renewed scrutiny over their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

An insider said that if worst comes to worst, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, could step up to help them.

However, the Princesses’ patient is also “starting to wear thin” as their parents antics have strained their family reputation as well.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are both financially stable, but there's growing chatter that they might need to step in and help their parents," a friend of the family told the publication.

"They adore them, of course – but even their patience is starting to wear thin,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, a report by Radar Online has claimed that Fergie might sit for a “tell-all interview” and put the entire blame on Andrew just to protect her own image.

"Sarah's playing a dangerous game,” the insider warned. “If she throws Andrew under the bus, it might save her career – but it could destroy what's left of their family."