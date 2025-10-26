Prince William signals zero tolerance for Andrew's controversial past

Prince William determined to limit Andrew’s role in monarchy

Prince William is reportedly frustrated with his uncle, Prince Andrew, over the renewed scandal surrounding Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, a new Scotland Yard investigation is also underway into allegations he tried to discredit his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Speaking on the matter, sources told Radar Online that William wants Andrew kept away from royal events and family gatherings in the future.

The insider added that King Charles “saw the storm approaching," adding, "There was a clear feeling they had to act fast, take control of the story, and demonstrate firm leadership.”

“It was about protecting what remains of the public's trust in the family."

While Andrew still technically holds his dukedom, only Parliament can remove it with insiders saying that William is also upset that Andrew continues to live at Royal Lodge.

“William is understood to favor a tougher approach in the future, including banning his uncle from attending state events or royal family gatherings,” they said.

"When William takes the throne, he intends to make it unmistakably clear that there's no role for someone with Andrew's past anywhere near the public stage.”