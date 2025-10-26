 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regain footing with new connections

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get boost as they work to revive their public image

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 26, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find turning point amid career setbacks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have found a much-needed boost as they rebuild their footing in Hollywood after a difficult run of professional and social setbacks.

A source shared with Radar Online that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently formed new connections that could help them access fresh opportunities in the entertainment world.

Advertisement

One such connection is actor Kevin Costner, whose support Harry and Meghan see as a turning point.

"They know Hollywood runs on connections, and Kevin's been guiding them through that world,” the insider said.

They added, “He's helping them navigate the politics of the industry, and Meghan sees it as a real second chance to prove they belong."

A friend of the couple also revealed that people in Montecito “still talk about them constantly, but Kevin's the sort of figure who can shift that narrative.”

“He's respected locally and internationally, and if he's seen standing by them, others will take note,” they continued.

"For Harry, this goes deeper than career moves. Kevin's bond with his mother gives their friendship a sense of familiarity and warmth.

"They can talk about Diana in a way that feels authentic, and Meghan understands how much that means to him. If it also helps their standing in Hollywood, all the better."

Advertisement
King Charles may act as royal insiders lose patience with Prince Andrew
King Charles may act as royal insiders lose patience with Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew crisis threatens reconciliation between King Charles, Harry
Prince Andrew crisis threatens reconciliation between King Charles, Harry
Meghan Markle's 'incredibly stupid' mistake 'led to' publicist's resignation video
Meghan Markle's 'incredibly stupid' mistake 'led to' publicist's resignation
Prince William 'fuming' as Andrew scandal 'tarnishes' life's work video
Prince William 'fuming' as Andrew scandal 'tarnishes' life's work
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major deadline for Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major deadline for Prince Andrew
King Charles turning a 'blind eye again' over Prince Andrew: 'It's tone-deaf'
King Charles turning a 'blind eye again' over Prince Andrew: 'It's tone-deaf'
Prince William waiting for 'right moment to act' against Meghan Markle, Harry
Prince William waiting for 'right moment to act' against Meghan Markle, Harry
King Charles shares sweet moment with children during visit to Vatican
King Charles shares sweet moment with children during visit to Vatican