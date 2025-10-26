Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regain footing with new connections

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find turning point amid career setbacks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have found a much-needed boost as they rebuild their footing in Hollywood after a difficult run of professional and social setbacks.

A source shared with Radar Online that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently formed new connections that could help them access fresh opportunities in the entertainment world.

Advertisement

One such connection is actor Kevin Costner, whose support Harry and Meghan see as a turning point.

"They know Hollywood runs on connections, and Kevin's been guiding them through that world,” the insider said.

They added, “He's helping them navigate the politics of the industry, and Meghan sees it as a real second chance to prove they belong."

A friend of the couple also revealed that people in Montecito “still talk about them constantly, but Kevin's the sort of figure who can shift that narrative.”

“He's respected locally and internationally, and if he's seen standing by them, others will take note,” they continued.

"For Harry, this goes deeper than career moves. Kevin's bond with his mother gives their friendship a sense of familiarity and warmth.

"They can talk about Diana in a way that feels authentic, and Meghan understands how much that means to him. If it also helps their standing in Hollywood, all the better."