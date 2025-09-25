Jenna Ortega gives stylist advice post Emmys outfit

Jenna Ortega makes demand to stylist post Emmys outfit

Jenna Ortega just made a demand to her stylist after she rocked her racy dress at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The 22-year-old actress stepped out in a Death Becomes Her-inspired Givenchy jewelled ensemble, which weighed "a good 20, 30 pounds at least" at the event, however, now, Jenna has request to her stylist.

Appearing on Jess Lucero's Plus One show, the Wednesday actress’s stylist, Enrique Melendez said: "You can't really modify something like that [because] it's a totally couture piece. It was meant to be.”

"With this Givenchy look, she's like, 'Enrique, I love you, but can we please do something more practical next time?'”

"That thing was digging into her poor collarbone," he admitted.

Additionally, the stylist, who has worked with Jenna since she was 14 years old, insisted that she wasn’t worried about any potential wardrobe malfunction.

"She actually was like, 'Enrique, I'm not actually concerned about a slip, but I want to be respectful to the Academy, obviously,'” he said.

Enrique further mentioned, "I'm worried about a slip; we used proper tape and everything. It was more so our first time doing something this revealing at all."

Jenna Ortega’s extravagant look at the 2025 Emmy Awards was a shift from her rather “super simple” fashion style.

Enrique told Hollywood Reporter in a recent chat, "Jenna's personal style is super simple, super streamlined. She would wear the same thing if she could every single day.”

"I tell her thank you, because a lot of times, it's just for me," he concluded.