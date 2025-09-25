Jessica Alba seethes with rage over ex-husband Cash Warren's new love

Jessica Alba is reportedly “raging with jealousy” after her ex-husband Cash Warren went public with a new romance with a model 20 years younger than him.

Radar Online reported that the newly single American actress and businesswoman is dating Danny Ramirez, but she is still feeling jealous because her ex Warren is now dating Hana Sun Doerr.

For those unaware, after a long relationship, Alba and Warren tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed three children, namely Honor, Haven, and Hayes, together.

After sixteen years of their marriage, the couple announced their separation in January 2025 and filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences in February 2025.

A long-time friend of the family told the outlet, "Just because the marriage is over and Jessica is moving on doesn't mean the prospect of Cash dating isn't Jessica's worst nightmare, because she can be prone to jealousy.”

The insider added, "It's just part of her somewhat paranoid personality. She knows better than anybody that even women who have no idea who Cash is can't resist him.”

"Even in early middle age, he's still an impressive physical specimen with an effortless, easy-going charm, and he's a genuinely nice, upbeat guy on top of all of that. He's doing just fine for himself and not stressing about Jessica pursuing her own new romance."

"Jessica's leaning into acting work aggressively, and she's still a full-time mom on top of that. The fun distraction of a new romance is just what Jessica needed to take her mind off the crazy last two years she's had as her marriage went up in smoke,” the source quipped.