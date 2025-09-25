Nina Dobrev 'not dating' Zac Efron after Shaun White split: Source

Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron romance rumours finally shut down

The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev has found herself at the center of romance rumours with Zac Efron, just a few weeks after her split from fiance Shaun White.

Nina and Shaun called off their five-year relationship in September 2025, after announcing their engagement in October 2024.

Following the split reports, the actress was spotted vacationing off the coast of Sardinia with a group of A-list pals, including Miles and Keleigh Teller, Chace Crawford and his girlfriend Kelsey Merritt, and the High School Musical star himself.

The photos from the getaway, featuring laughing moments of Nina and Zac, sparked speculations that they might be dating.

However, an insider has broken silence on the matter and clarified to Entertainment Tonight that "Nina and Zac aren’t dating."

They went on to clarify, "They have been friends for years, and Shaun has known Zac forever too."

Adding, "Nina is still getting over her split from Shaun."

As per the sources, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's split was a mutual decision. "Nina felt like Shaun was not on her same timeline."

"But the split ultimately wasn't one person’s decision more than the other's and there wasn't drama or cheating involved," they noted.

On the other hand, Zac Efron is also reportedly single with his most recent public relationship was with Australian model Vanessa Valladares, which ended in April 2021.