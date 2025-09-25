 
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White still speaking after split: Source

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White called it quits earlier this month

Web Desk
September 25, 2025

Photo: Here's why Nina Dobrev, Shaun White reconnected after split
Photo: Here's why Nina Dobrev, Shaun White reconnected after split

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have ended their relationship after five years earlier this month. 

Ever since that time both have been engaged in different activities. 

However, a source told outlet that the former couple are still on speaking terms. 

This conversation is more practical than emotionally load since they conversed about handling the various aspects of their lives are intertwined.

Reportedly, the pair is working out “next steps” on the home they share, which is currently under renovation.

Meanwhile, Nina has been spending more and more time with her family now. 

In addition to this, she also sparked romance rumours with Zac Efron, but a source has set the record straight about those.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that "Nina and Zac aren’t dating."

