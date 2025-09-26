Matthew McConaughey rules out politics for THIS lifelong role

Matthew McConaughey reveals why he won’t jump into politics

Matthew McConaughey is getting honest about ruling out politics from his life at the moment due to one most important duty he has right now.

In a recent chat with People for a new cover story, the Interstellar star candidly revealed that he is "not ready to sacrifice" his fatherly duties to run for political office.

"I don't know," McConaughey replied when the outlet asked about is still interested to make a career in politics in Texas.

The 55-year-old actor shared that few years ago he started to dive deeper in political studies and still do.

"Like I said, it's something I started looking into probably six years ago and something I've continued to study what that arena is, what it would mean, how could I be useful in it, would I be useful in it?"

But, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor further shared that Politics is "not necessarily" his "language," adding, "That would happen if and when it was something that I couldn't not do. It would happen when I would look up and see that I'm pulled into it in a way that, 'Oh, I have to.'"

"For now, I'm very secure with — the original thing I knew I always wanted to be was a dad," he noted.

For the unversed, McConaughey shares three kids daughter Vida, 15, oldest son Levi 17 and youngest one, Livingston, 12, with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

However,Matthew shared that the chances of him entering into the political world can increase after getting his "three kids out of the house as healthy individuals."

"And then opportunities or choices I can make — I'll be much more free to make choices that won't have the same consequences they may have now," he added.