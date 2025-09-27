 
Prince Harry, Meghan receive new title as duke 'wants to take over'

'Prince Harry told the late Queen that Catherine [Kate Middleton] had no experience and Meghan was self made and should take over from her"

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

September 27, 2025

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, believes the duke ‘wants to take over so Meghan can be his Queen.’

Angela made these claims while reacting to royal expert Richard Eden’s Daily Mail report titled “Sinister 'plot' to undermine Wills and bring back Harry.”

The royal expert took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared his story saying “It's about the sinister plot to undermine #PrinceWilliam and Catherine, and bring back #PrinceHarry and #Meghan.”

Commenting on it, Angela said, “I completely agree with you. I believe Harry wants to take over so Meghan can be his Queen.”

She continued, “They are such a skiving pair. I'm sure you remember when they were both at the Palace Harry told the late Queen that Catherine had no experience and Meghan was self made and should take over from her. Disgusting.”

In another tweet Angela said, “The plot has been growing for some time now. Harry thinks so highly of Meghan he would let her to be his Queen. Those of us who don't trust them for a minute need to keep alert for their cunning tricks.”

“I can't see how anyone would want anyone other than Prince William and Princess Catherine to be next in line,” she concluded.

