Kylie Kelce defends latest fashion trend

Kylie Kelce talks about homecoming dresses

Kylie Kelce just commented on the homecoming dress conversation online.

The 33-year-old, mom of four, talked about the conversation going on over the length of teen girls' homecoming dresses in the "doom scroll of the week" segment of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

"I've seen a lot of TikToks from older generations sharing their disapproval of the types of dresses they see high school girls wearing for their homecoming dances," Kylie began.

She then referenced a TikTok user @withlottie, who shared her opinion on the topic, via a video uploaded on September 8.

"I'll tell you one thing's for sure, two things for certain. If you guys saw what I wore to homecoming in the year of our Lord 2015, you would be sick. Wet Seal – you would be sick and disgusted. I'm talking Charlotte Russe, stiletto heel platform this big," she said, as she made a hand gesture to depict the size of a thick platform heel.

"Dress so tight you can't wear underwear. I'm talking short, tight. Like, hello? I saw so many TikToks being like, 'The homecoming dresses this year are crazy.' I go look it up – girl. Did you ever step into a Wet Seal? Just let the teenage girls be teenage girls," Lottie concluded her TikTok video.

After playing the clip, Kylie commented that the TikTok user "left no crumbs," adding that "it does crack me up that for some reason, as we get older, I think that people have a tendency of forgetting that they were once them."

"'I can't believe that my 17-year-old child snuck a beer out of our fridge,'" she mimicked a parent’s complaint, and then snapped back, "What'd you sneak? Tell me right now. What did you sneak, guys? We can't forget where we came from."

Additionally, Kylie Kelce also mentioned if she would be able to apply what was said in the TikTok on her four daughters or not.

"The TikToker said, 'Let teenage girls be teenage girls.' I can live by that until my girls are teenage girls, and then we'll see if I have a change of heart there. So, I don't know. We'll find maybe we'll find out together," she added, before concluding, "No, we won't. I won't be caught podcasting then," she said.