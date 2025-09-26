Brittany Cartwright receives jab from ex-husband Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright reveals ex Jax Taylor discouraged ‘Special Forces'

Brittany Cartwright just revealed how her ex-husband, Jax Taylor, discouraged her when he found out she was joining Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

On the season 4 premiere of the Fox competition series, the Valley star, admitted, “I wanted to do Special Forces selection because I have been through so much this year, I finally found the strength to leave a very toxic relationship.”

Brittany’s decision to join the grueling show comes after she filed for divorce from her then-husband, Jax Taylor, after five years of marriage.

The reality star also claimed that her ex was not supportive at all of the choice, saying, “I had my ex writing me being like, ‘You’re not gonna make it far’ right before I even came here so people like that I want to prove wrong.”

However, Brittany struggled on day one of the show where celebrities were taken to Morocco to take part in challenges that mimic military training.

The group’s first challenge — repelling from a helicopter — was the TV personality’s “biggest fear.”

“I am terrified of height. I mean, I'll walk on a balcony in a hotel with my back up against the wall, so that I don't have to get close to the edge,” she said.

“But no matter what, I'm really dedicated to trying every single thing that comes my way,” Brittany insisted.

The next challenge was no easier as the teams raced to haul 800 pounds of supplies uphill and when the DS (Directing Staff) told her sha was falling behind Brittany told them she was “dying.”

“I'm not the fittest I've ever been in my life right now, that's for sure,” she added in a confessional. “But chasing around my four year old has been very helpful.”

After Brittany’s team lost the challenge, they were forced to run and she fell behind again, telling the DS, “I feel like I’m going to pass out, I’m sorry.”

When forced to make the decision if she could remain in the competition or not, she ripped off her arm band and said, “I can’t. I’m gonna throw up. I’m really sorry. I feel like s**t,” which is how Brittany Cartwright’s journey on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test came to an end.