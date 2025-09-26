Glen Powell recalls awkward interaction with ‘cancelled' celebrity

Glen Powell remembers hanging out with ‘cancelled' celebrity

Glen Powell just admitted gushing over a celebrity who had gotten “cancelled.”

The 36-year-old Top Gun actor remembered his encounter with a big-name celebrity, who he did not name and was on the verge of being cancelled at that time.

On Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Glen shared: "I showed up to the party and there was somebody that had been on the ropes in terms of getting cancelled. It was one of those Hollywood parties where there's like cameras and press and all that stuff.”

"This person had made some of my favourite movies and I was like, 'Oh, this is great'. He came up and he said, 'Nice to meet you.' I was like, 'Oh, dude. Such a big fan,'" he added.

Even though Glen was willing to chat with the celebrity but he refused to have any photos taken together.

The Anyone But You star said: "This person was recently cancelled and it was not good.”

"I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices. So, I was kind of just being nice. But then, when they wanted to take a picture with you, I realised very quickly - I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if this is a good idea,'" he confessed.

This comes after Glen had a conversation with America’s GQ magazine and revealed that the definitions of manhood in Hollywood are changing.

"When you look at actors of yesteryear, if they’re hitting at 36, they look like Gene Hackman in The Royal Tenenbaums,” he said.

"Speaking of masculinity, I feel like that is one of those things, the health and wellness thing, that used to not feel like guys’ owning that space as much. And I do feel like the tide is gonna turn on that, where it’s a space that I’ve been really interested in for a while, but I feel like it’s also now becoming a little bit more in vogue,” Glen Powell concluded at that time.