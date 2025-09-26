Martha Stewart weighs in on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans

Martha Stewart gets candid about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding planning

Martha Stewart just revealed that she has complete faith in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding planning abilities.

Stewart told TMZ, during a candid conversation that she’s not worried about Swift and Kelce’s upcoming nuptials.

When asked if she would be planning the wedding for America’s sweetheart couple, Stewart replied, “I think the dear vocalist knows what she’s doing.”

“She doesn’t need me,” she further mentioned, adding, “She has Travis.”

Stewart’s remarks come after the 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs star announced their engagement on August 26, via a joint Instagram post.

At that time, Stewart shared an Instagram post of a split-screen photo from Swift and Kelce's engagement shoot, accompanied by a video of herself sipping a glass of white wine, which she called "the nectar of the Gods."

In the caption of the joint post with Martha's Weddings, she jokingly wrote, "It’s time to call in the ultimate wedding planner."

Even though Stewart trusts the couple to plan the wedding, Flavor Flav, however, recently told PEOPLE he hopes to be Swift and Kelce’s wedding officiant.

"And if she does, hopefully if I have my license in time, I want to be the one officiating the wedding," the musician told the outlet at the 2025 Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) Gala on Sept. 18.

Additionally, during The Tonight Show’s September 11 episode, Mark Ronson revealed that he offered to take on a major role for Swift and Kelce’s wedding: the wedding DJ.

A source has also reported to PEOPLE that even though the couple have shared details and photos from their engagement, their wedding would be a more private affair.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”