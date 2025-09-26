Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder's unconventional marriage comes to light

Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder 'spend a lot of time apart'

Julia Roberts and her husband, Daniel “Danny” Moder, are said to "spend a lot of time apart" since she dives back into work.

Radar Online reported that the 57-year-old acclaimed actress and her husband Danny, who is a cinematographer by profession, do not spend much time together, as they have one of the most unique marriages in Hollywood.

A source close to the couple for many years told the outlet, "People point to Julia and Danny as a model Hollywood union, but the truth is, they really do things their own way.”

Now that Julia and Danny have less parenting to do because their 20-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are in college and only 18-year-old Henry stays at home, the Notting Hill actress "has been spreading her wings and working a lot more than she had been when being a mom took up almost all of her time," per an insider.

Danny "doesn't follow her to every job the way he did when they were newlyweds and had young kids.”

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning cinematographer “has a totally different approach to work, and he relishes his downtime, his hobbies, and his friendships that are completely outside the industry,” stated the source.

"Julia and Danny spend a lot of time apart, and that's just not going to work for every couple. But it works for them," the insider concluded.