Paulina Porizkova mourns death of a close friend

Paulina Porizkova grieves over death of close friend

Paulina Porizkova just grieved the loss of her close friend.

The cover girl took to her Instagram to share the upsetting news, mourning the death of her pal. Mistie.

"A dear friend, Mistie Dawn Savage Maguire, passed peacefully in her home with her husband by her side," began the Nightcap actor.

"Todd called us a little later to let us know," she added.

The Vogue supermodel continued, "And I really miss my friend. My friend, who despite battling cancer - and battling it so hard because nobody wanted to live more than Mistie, she has three beautiful, talented daughters, she has a husband that she adores and who adores her. She was not ready to go, and she gave it her all.”

"Boy, I've never seen anyone with that much courage. Um, and yet so kind and gentle to battle so hard,” Paulina further wrote, adding, "It turns out cancer doesn't really care how much of a warrior you are."

It is pertinent to mention that it was Mistie’s husband who first shared the tragic news.

His wife had been battling stage four colorectal cancer, which spread from her colon to her liver, then to her lungs.

"Mistie passed away this morning here at home after a brave and courageous battle against cancer. She passed in peace and without pain," he announced.