'Doctor Who's Noel Clarke reportedly taken into custody after police raid

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

September 26, 2025

Noel Clarke, known for his role in Doctor Who, has reportedly been arrested and had his home raided by the Metropolitan Police in London.

The Guardian and The Sun reported that the 49-year-old English actor, writer, director and producer was taken into custody at his family residence in Kensington on Thursday, September 25, 2025. However, both publications did not cite the reason why he was seized by authorities.

It was also reported that Metropolitan Police officers carried out a raid at Clarke’s home and confiscated his belongings, such as documents and laptops. The Sun showed the photographs of police carrying the items.

The Met Police and Clarke have been contacted to shed light on the matter but there has not yet been a statement released by authorities or The Anomaly star.

Notably, this reported arrest came after Clarke faced defeat in his libel case against The Guardian, as in 2021, the newspaper claimed that more than 20 women accused him of s**ual misconduct.

The Chasing Shadows alum, who dismissed the allegations right away, has been commanded to pay at least £3M ($4M) of The Guardian publisher’s legal costs after losing the case.

Clake has not had any significant job after he was accused of s**ual misconduct. He, who rose to fame with Doctor Who in 2005, did his last project in 2021, which was ITV’s Viewpoint.

