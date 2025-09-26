'Spider-Man' cast fume at Tom Holland after bold decision

'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland sparks anger among cast and crew

Tom Holland has reportedly left his Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew “furious” after taking a bold decision.

The actor, who recently faced a minor accident on set, decided to take a break from shooting for two weeks.

As reported by RadarOnline, insiders have revealed that “people are furious with Tom.”

“The accident wasn't serious, but Tom is insisting on taking the full two weeks off. Everyone understands safety comes first, but he's left the crew twiddling their thumbs while costs soar. Some feel he's milking it,” the source told the outlet.

Another source went on to add, “A line snapped on a pull ring and he took a bump on the head – nothing more.”

Adding, “The studio would have liked him back on set in a couple of days, but Tom has made it clear he won't return until he feels one hundred percent. That decision has not gone down well with the team.”

This comes as Holland was shooting for the next Spider-Man film at Pinewood Studios.

Notably, the source close to the studio has confirmed, “Everything has been going great guns, so this is just a minor setback.”

“They just want Tom back to feeling his best, but the reality is there's a lot of anger about the delay,” they said.

On the other hand, Holland was also seen in the public with his co-star and fiancee Zendaya, attending the third annual Brothers Trust Posh Pub Quiz.

Therefore, a crew member states that it’s “hard to watch him out at social events when we’re stuck waiting around for him to come back to work.”

“People are asking why he can go to a party but not set. That's what's causing the rage,” the member added.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom Holland and Zendaya’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in 2026.