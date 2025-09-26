Here's what Miley Cyrus secretly hopes for post Liam Hemsworth divorce

Photo: Here's why Miley Cyrus has not found closure from Liam Hemsworth divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shared a complicated love life.

In a new chat with Vogue, the songbird shared that she still has keepsakes from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Amid these statements, a report from June 2024 has resurfaced which shows how madly the songbird was in love with Liam.

In that report published by Life & Style, it was claimed that the Flowers hitmaker has not moved on from her ex-husband yet.

“Miley’s still very scarred and tormented by the way things ended with Liam. When they broke up she really thought it was for the best and that she’d never look back," the source tipped.

However, the source gave insights about her complicated feelings for the actor by saying, "but now all these years have gone by and she’s having to admit she still misses him.”

As fans will be aware, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in 2018, but parted ways a year later in 2019.

Liam Hemsworth found Gabriella Brooks after his heartbreak with ex-wife Miley Cyrus whereas Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando.

However, there the tension still lingers between the former lovers.

“She’s convinced that if they were to sit down and talk it out and each make amends that she’d be able to fully move on,” they added.

The insider noted that Cyrus has no intention of getting back together with Hemsworth as she only “needs closure, but he won’t give it to her.”

“He says he’s over it and has moved on and just wants to leave what they had in the past and doesn’t see any need to hash anything out,” the source shared,

“Miley is used to getting what she wants, so it’s driving her nuts that Liam won’t agree to see her.”