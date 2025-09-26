 
Leonardo DiCaprio guarantees fans 'immersive experience' in 'One Battle After Another'

Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie 'One Battle After Another' has been released on 26th September 2025

Syeda Zahra Furqan
September 26, 2025

Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio gets candid about new movie One Battle After Another
Leonardo DiCaprio has been peeling back the curtain on his latest role.

The 50-year-old actor stars in One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated action thriller based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland

The story follows Bob, a washed-up revolutionary living in stoned paranoia with his self-reliant daughter Willa. When his nemesis resurfaces and Willa disappears, father and daughter are forced to reckon with the consequences of their past.

In a new chat with Variety, DiCaprio called the film “uniquely crafted and specialised” for the big screen.

“I mean, Paul shot this movie in Vista Vision — cameras that have rarely been used since the early ‘60s,” he said, noting the director’s commitment to cinematic immersion. 

“He wants people to have that immersive experience and make an action film that’s unexpected, tactile, realistic and something that is probably a lot different than what we’ve been saturated with."

"In that respect, box office is very important,” he concluded.

The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

