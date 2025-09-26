Tom Holland defended by pals after major 'Spider-Man' decision

'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland pals support him after minor accident

Tom Holland recently faced a minor accident on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Following the incident, the actor made a bold decision to step away from shooting for a while. However, this decision has left the Spider-Man cast and crew “furious.”

An insider told RadarOnline, “The accident wasn't serious, but Tom is insisting on taking the full two weeks off.”

Another added, “The studio would have liked him back on set in a couple of days, but Tom has made it clear he won't return until he feels one hundred percent. That decision has not gone down well with the team.”

Despite rage from the cast and crew, Holland’s close friends have supported his decision.

A source, described as the star’s friend, told the outlet, “Concussion isn't something to take lightly.”

“Tom knows the franchise depends on him, and he doesn't want to risk long-term damage by rushing back. He'll return when he's ready, not when the studio wants,” they added.

It is worth mentioning that the incident occurred while Tom Holland was filming scenes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Pinewood Studios.

“A line snapped on a pull ring and he took a bump on the head – nothing more,” the source described the accident.