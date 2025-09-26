‘The Witcher': Showrunner shares her thoughts

The showrunner responsible for getting The Witcher’ to screens has spoken out

According to The Witcher’s showrunner, Hemsworth’s name was thrown into the ring for consideration when it became apparent that Cavil will not be returning.

Hissrich told Entertainment Tonight, “His name has been out there for a very long time.”

This comes despite Hemsworth himself feeling like the offer to play Geralt “came out of nowhere” and left him “as surprised as anyone.”

Hissrich also admitted that Cavill’s departure was a mutually agreed upon decision, and that there was no talk yet or “serious conversations about the show not continuing.”

To the showrunner, “The show is bigger than one actor. It’s bigger than me. There’s a book series, there’s a video game. We are the third entry into this. So The Witcher lives whether or not we go.”

“He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don’t want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don’t want to do. I think that’s why it felt like a really symbiotic decision.”

When his exit became known the actor himself sat with the same outlet and said, “my journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”