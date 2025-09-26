Scarlett Johansson gets candid about bond with grandmother

Photo: Scarlett Johansson opens up about bond with grandmother

Scarlett Johansson recently got candid about her relationship with her grandmother.

The Black Widow star makes her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, a heartfelt drama led by June Squibb.

The story follows Eleanor, a 94-year-old Floridian who relocates to Manhattan after the loss of her best friend and forms an unlikely bond with Nina, played by Erin Kellyman, a college student passionate about journalism. The film opens in theaters Friday, September 26.

In a new chat, Johansson revealed she was drawn to the story's intergenerational friendship because of her own relationship with her grandmother Dorothy.

“There were so many things about the story that were both surprising and attractive to me,” Johansson shared.

“I think the intergenerational friendship was very, very moving to me. I was very, very close to my grandmother Dorothy and it’s a relationship that you don’t see often explored on film.”

The actress-director added that she felt deeply invested in the script as it developed.

“I really became so invested in the characters and their success as the script went on. It was such a driving narrative, the story, and that also really stuck out to me as well.”