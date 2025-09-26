David Beckham and Brooklyn fall out: ‘This is not the man he raised'

Brooklyn Beckham has fallen out with his dad David now too

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn seems to have properly had a falling out with his family, its being claimed.

For those unversed, despite not attending family events like David’s 50th birthday bash, the young Brooklyn just opened up a new burger restaurant called Becks Bruges.

For those unversed, the name ‘Becks’ is one that David and his wife Victoria made popular. They are both known by the moniker’s ‘Posh and Becks’.

However, this decision, coupled with his lack of connection to the family is allegedly driving David up a wall.

So much so that an insider just spoke to Heat World and revealed, “the way he sees it, even if Nicola is in his ear pushing him to do these things, it doesn’t really matter because at the end of the day Brooklyn’s a grown man and he’s the one making the choice to disrespect his parents this way.”

In the eyes of David, “the sheer hypocrisy of it all really blows his mind. Brooklyn can cut them all out and pretend they don’t exist, until it suits him to exploit their brand.”

To make matters worse, “everyone can see it’s breaking David’s heart to see his son behaving this way. This is not the man he and Victoria raised him to be.”

Before concluding the source also said, “they gave him every opportunity in life and encouraged every dream, to see him turn around and act like they’re just a name to cash in on is genuinely devastating.”