King Charles, Queen Camilla announce state visit to Vatican

King Charles and Queen Camilla will make a state visit to meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time at the Vatican next month.

This has been confirmed by the Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The palace said in a statement, "Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See in late October 2025."

It further said, "The visit will also celebrate the ecumenical work by the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the Jubilee year´s theme of walking together as ´Pilgrims of Hope´."

As per the AFP, the meeting will come around six months after the royal couple met Leo´s predecessor, Pope Francis, shortly before his death.

Francis died on April 21 after 12 years as head of the world´s 1.4 billion Catholics, and Leo was elected in a conclave of cardinals on May 8.

Leo, 70 is the first pope from the United States.

During the visit, Charles and Camilla will join Leo in celebrations to mark the current special jubilee year, held every 25 years, the palace statement said.

The British monarch is head of the Church of England, the mother church of global Anglicanism.