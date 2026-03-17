Prince Harry returns to UK life as Meghan Markle gives him freedom

Meghan Markle fulfilled Prince Harry's wish, as the Sussexes' new agreement gives them each the freedom they desire.

A few days ago, the Duchess of Sussex and Netflix announced that they are ending their partnership for As Ever.

Now, the situation inside Montecito took a surprising turn. Instead of "dragging" Harry into her "save and flourish" As Ever plan, Meghan reportedly gave her husband "freedom."

As per Closer, an insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex, who has often felt out of place in his wife's Hollywood lifestyle projects, is gearing up to return to his UK life, which means a sole focus on charitable work.

Despite facing a major setback with Netflix parting ways, Meghan is not in the mood to give up, even if she has to go solo.

"If Harry doesn’t want to push through, she won't force him. If anything, she seems relieved to be doing this solo. He can focus on the Invictus Games and building that up, and she can focus on Hollywood," the source shared.

The former Suits actress realised it is of no good use to "drag and force" Harry for things that do not appeal to him and go against his will.

An insider shared, "Harry feels much more comfortable focusing on Invictus and his charitable work, which is where he believes he can actually make a difference..."

Whereas, Meghan refused to give up on As Ever, as she is planning a strong comeback and working hard behind the scenes.