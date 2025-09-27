 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner spotted in West Hollywood with perfumer Ben Gorham

The 29-year-old model was seen enjoying a casual book shopping trip with Swedish perfumer Ben Gorham in West Hollywood

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

September 27, 2025

Kendall Jenner spotted in West Hollywood with perfumer Ben Gorham
Kendall Jenner spotted in West Hollywood with perfumer Ben Gorham

Kendall Jenner looked stunning as she stepped out for some shopping with Swedish perfumer Ben Gorham on Friday.

The 29-year-old reality star was spotted leaving a bookstore with Ben in West Hollywood on September 26.

Kendall wore an oversized blue shirt and black pants with a black sweater for the outing, while the Swedish perfumer rocked a grey t-shirt and black pants.

Later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle to post a series of photos revealing the book collections she has.

"Literally breathtaking… my favorite forever," she captioned the post.

Fans React to Kendall’s Outing:

As the latest pictures of Kendall went viral, her fans rushed to the comment section to praise the reality star's shopping look.

One of the social media users wrote on Instagram, "My beautiful Kenny," while another one commented, "I love your vibe, Kendall."

Who is Ben Gorham?

As per L’Officiel Singapore, Ben Gorham founded the lifestyle brand Byredo. He parted ways from the brand in June after Spanish beauty company Puig took control.

Past Celebrity Sightings in West Hollywood:

Kendall Jenner and Ben Gorham sparked reconciliation rumors after the two were seen at the same hotel in NYC.

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia faces tough criticism over 'attitude' in 'Special Forces'
Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia faces tough criticism over 'attitude' in 'Special Forces'
'F1' star Sir Lewis Hamilton goes through immense grief
'F1' star Sir Lewis Hamilton goes through immense grief
Selena Gomez close pals arrive for wedding weekend
Selena Gomez close pals arrive for wedding weekend
Alix Earle responds to rift rumors with 'DWTS' partner Val Chmerkovskiy video
Alix Earle responds to rift rumors with 'DWTS' partner Val Chmerkovskiy
Lady Gaga celebrates ‘most special day' with fiancé Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga celebrates ‘most special day' with fiancé Michael Polansky
Bindi Irwin supports brother Robert Irwin ahead of 'DWTS' performance
Bindi Irwin supports brother Robert Irwin ahead of 'DWTS' performance
Travis Kelce clears the air with Andy Reid post viral confrontation
Travis Kelce clears the air with Andy Reid post viral confrontation
Kylie Jenner revives iconic 'Rise and Shine' moment with son Aire video
Kylie Jenner revives iconic 'Rise and Shine' moment with son Aire