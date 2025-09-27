Kendall Jenner spotted in West Hollywood with perfumer Ben Gorham

Kendall Jenner looked stunning as she stepped out for some shopping with Swedish perfumer Ben Gorham on Friday.

The 29-year-old reality star was spotted leaving a bookstore with Ben in West Hollywood on September 26.

Kendall wore an oversized blue shirt and black pants with a black sweater for the outing, while the Swedish perfumer rocked a grey t-shirt and black pants.

Later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle to post a series of photos revealing the book collections she has.

"Literally breathtaking… my favorite forever," she captioned the post.

Fans React to Kendall’s Outing:

As the latest pictures of Kendall went viral, her fans rushed to the comment section to praise the reality star's shopping look.

One of the social media users wrote on Instagram, "My beautiful Kenny," while another one commented, "I love your vibe, Kendall."

Who is Ben Gorham?

As per L’Officiel Singapore, Ben Gorham founded the lifestyle brand Byredo. He parted ways from the brand in June after Spanish beauty company Puig took control.

