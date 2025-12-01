Simon Cowell makes honest confession about ‘American Idol’ show

Simon Cowell has recently made honest confession about American Idol show.

The music mogul was reportedly called TV’s “Mr. Nasty” after he used to be harsh with the contestants on American Idol show.

Speaking with The New York Times, Simon expressed his regret for his insulting comments to contestants on the hit singing competition.

“I wasn’t trying to be a (expletive) on purpose,” said the 66-year-old.

The former X Factor judge clarified that he wanted with these competition shows “was to find successful artists to sign to the label”.

“So when all these people were coming in and they couldn’t sing, I would be like when I used to audition people and someone would come in and they can’t sing,” explained the record executive.

Simon told the outlet, “We would say after 10 seconds, ‘You can’t sing.’ Not, ‘You’re going to be brilliant.’”

Therefore, the musician revealed that he was “frustrated at the beginning, because I thought, if we don’t find someone good at the end of these shows, they’re not going to get recommissioned”.

When the journalist recalled YouTube compilations of Simon insulting contestants, he disclosed that he never likes “audition days because they’re long and boring”.

“I would get fed up. And of course, out of 100 nice comments, what are they going to use? They’re always going to use. You know, me being in a bad mood. I got that,” admitted the American TV personality.

Simon pointed out, “So when I hear about these clips, I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ But then again, the upside is, I suppose, with these clips, is that it made the shows really popular worldwide.”

Meanwhile, the music mogul is currently promoting his Netflix series Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which will launch on December 10.