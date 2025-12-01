Kourtney Kardashian gives intimate peek into holidays with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share heartfelt wish for their family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are soaking in the bliss of having their family together for the holiday season, as they try to make the most of the festivities.

The 46-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, November 30, and shared a series of pictures commemorating her memories with family.

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer, 50, mostly keep their family life private except for occasional glimpses on social media.

Similarly, for the November post, Kourtney gave an insight into the family’s month, starting with a sweet picture of himself, her husband, and their toddler son, Rocky 13, posing in front of a swimming pool against a scenic sunset.

“Thankful,” the socialite wrote in the caption, and included pictures from their Thanksgiving, a clip of herself kneading the dough, as well as a dinner spread from her mom Kris Jenner’s holiday dinner, tagging the momager.

Other pictures gave a zoomed-in look at the couple, both giving a kiss to their son, 2, who had his face against the camera, showing only his stylish outfit and hair reaching the back of his neck.

Rocky 13 celebrated his second birthday in November, and following in his father’s footsteps, he already appears to be a fan of drums.

Travis and Kourtney’s older children were missing from the pictures, leading fans to ask about them. However, many social media users argued that they might not be pictured for privacy reasons.

The musician is a dad to Landon, 22, and daughter, Alabama, 19, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney shares sons, Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and daughter, Penelope, 13, with ex Scott Disick.