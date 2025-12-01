 
Katy Perry gets heat for Lifetimes Tour China concert sold-out claims

Katy Perry Lifetimes Tour China performance divides internet

Geo News Digital Desk
December 01, 2025

Katy Perry’s the Lifetimes Tour China stop sparked controversy despite being dazzling nights lit up by fireworks.

The global pop icon performed at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium November 21 and November 22.

The concerts were a debacle with full-scale production.

However, controversy arose when conflicting accounts of the two nights by fans raised questions about the authenticity of the ‘sold-out’ label.

Social media remained divided.

Some fans celebrated a packed venue, posting images of cheering crowds, while others uploaded videos showing empty sections.

As the footage of the shows made rounds, the users debated whether the ‘sold-out’ claim was true or not.

However, what remains undivided is the praise for the power-packed performances of ex Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s partner.

The two-night run featured striking visual effects, high-energy choreography and meticulous staging that reaffirmed her reputation for world-class productions.

The shows with incredible visuals turned out to be unforgettable experience for Perry’s fans.

For the unversed, the love life of the American pop singer is under discussion currently.

Perry is currently dating Trudeau.

However, their relationship is under constant scrutiny as some sources suggest that he is using his high-profile relationship with Perry to stay relevant after his exit from politics. 

