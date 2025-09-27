Mark Wahlberg on his kid's 'attitude' toward acting

Mark Wahlberg recalls his kid's response to his movie

Mark Wahlberg is a father-of-four, as he shares that one of his kids, whose name he did not reveal for quite some time, told him to work in Hollywood.



In a chat with Extra, he recalls that his son expressed interest in working as an actor. So during the making of the 2023 movie The Family Plan, he approached his kid to play his on-screen son.

He declined because the star shared that he told him to first give an audition for the role. "My son has mentioned it a couple of times, and then I actually asked him if he wanted to audition to play my son in 'Family Plan,' and then he balked at that."

Moving ahead, when the sequel of the movie was in the works, Mark remembers his son's words, "And then we were doing the sequel, and he was like, ‘Dad, I should have done that.'"

This attitude, however, made the Transformers star conclude, "I'm not going to push him, and if he's not going to take it seriously."

"I'm not going to encourage it If he's giving me the same attitude about getting up for school as he's giving me to get up to go to work, I can't have that," he notes.

It is worth noting Mark's children's names: Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace with his wife, Rhea Durham.